Birmingham gets a second chance to meet new Schools chief “Dr. G” Tuesday evening

If you’re a Birmingham resident who missed out on the chance to meet new City Schools superintendent Dr. Kelley Castlin-Gacutan back in May, don’t worry. There’s another opportunity to meet “Dr. G.” beginning at 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, June 16) at the Birmingham Museum of Art. The two-hour meet and greet will also be a chance for those in attendance to hear prepared remarks from the new schools leader. Her selection was announced two days before the last public event, and the terms of her contract were recently approved (5-4) during a called meeting of the system’s board.

It will also be the first opportunity for Dr. G. to offer her thoughts on the school system’s official release from nearly three years of state oversight.

The Hueytown native has more than 24 years of professional experience, including recently serving as the deputy superintendent of school operations and interim superintendent of Macon, Georgia’s Bibb County School District. Castlin-Gacutan is scheduled to begin work here in Birmingham on July 1. She sat down for several interviews shortly after the announcement of her appointment, including this one with WBHM’s Sherrel Stewart and this one with AMG’s Madison Underwood.

