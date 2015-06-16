03.23.2016 by André Natta ·

The latest chapter in the saga of “the Sign” atop Two North Twentieth unfolded Wednesday as the Design Review Committee voted unanimously to disapprove the current proposal as “an inappropriate solution.” Continue reading → | Read more

Elsewhere on Birmingham's hub

In other news

03.10.2016 by André Natta ·

The $13 million, four-story, mixed use development was first announced last spring. Demolition of the building currently sitting on the project’s proposed corner Southside site was approved via a 5-4 vote by Birmingham’s Design Review Committee. Continue reading → | Read more

03.9.2016 by André Natta ·

The Pepsi sign has come down from atop Two North Twentieth. There’s already been a new sign announced. Now, we learn the rest of the story (& how soon it may join our skyline and become “The UAB Sign.” Continue reading → | Read more

09.11.2015 by André Natta ·

The Birmingham City Council passed a moratorium on spending for capital projects on Tuesday. We learned Wednesday about a meetingFriday. Depending on what happens, we may have something to watch for next Tuesday. Continue reading → | Read more

09.9.2015 by André Natta ·

Alabama Power received schematic design approval of its plans for the park and plaza surrounding its Powell Avenue Steam Plant from Birmingham’s Design Review Committee on Wednesday morning, allowing for permits to be secured and work to begin. Continue reading → | Read more

06.16.2015 by André Natta ·

This time the event will take place at the Birmingham Museum of Art — and it will give the news schools leader her first opportunity to address the recent release of the system from state oversight. Continue reading → | Read more

06.12.2015 by André Natta ·