Design Review Committee disapproves replacement “Sign”

03.23.2016 by André Natta · No Comments

The latest chapter in the saga of “the Sign” atop Two North Twentieth unfolded Wednesday as the Design Review Committee voted unanimously to disapprove the current proposal as “an inappropriate solution.” Continue reading

Plans for new development on former Waite’s site move forward

03.10.2016 by André Natta · 0 Comments

The $13 million, four-story, mixed use development was first announced last spring. Demolition of the building currently sitting on the project’s proposed corner Southside site was approved via a 5-4 vote by Birmingham’s Design Review Committee. Continue reading

A future for “The Sign” begins to take shape

03.9.2016 by André Natta · 4 Comments

The Pepsi sign has come down from atop Two North Twentieth. There’s already been a new sign announced. Now, we learn the rest of the story (& how soon it may join our skyline and become “The UAB Sign.” Continue reading

UPDATED: Called City Council Committee Meeting Leads to Short Moratorium on Capital Projects

09.11.2015 by André Natta · 0 Comments

The Birmingham City Council passed a moratorium on spending for capital projects on Tuesday. We learned Wednesday about a meetingFriday. Depending on what happens, we may have something to watch for next Tuesday. Continue reading

Steam Plant Plaza receives Design Review Committee approval

09.9.2015 by André Natta · 2 Comments

Alabama Power received schematic design approval of its plans for the park and plaza surrounding its Powell Avenue Steam Plant from Birmingham’s Design Review Committee on Wednesday morning, allowing for permits to be secured and work to begin. Continue reading

Birmingham gets a second chance to meet new Schools chief “Dr. G” Tuesday evening

06.16.2015 by André Natta · 0 Comments

This time the event will take place at the Birmingham Museum of Art — and it will give the news schools leader her first opportunity to address the recent release of the system from state oversight. Continue reading

UPDATE: Where did those lion heads from Terminal Station go?

06.12.2015 by André Natta · 0 Comments

Birmingham’s social media community was called into action in an attempt to reclaim a portion of its built history for a local museum. We learned earlier this week it fell just a bit short in its goal. Continue reading

